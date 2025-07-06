Tipra Motha leader begins 2,500-km march to Delhi as infiltration looms large in Tripura

Tipra Motha Party (TMP) leader David Murasing, on July 5, commenced a march to New Delhi, a move aimed at urging the Centre to tackle the infiltration issue in Tripura.

The TMP is an ally of the BJP-led coalition government.

Murasing said he began the 2,500 km journey on foot from Agartala to New Delhi as a citizen of Tripura to highlight his concern over infiltration.

Murasing is also the zonal chairman of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) of Birchandramanu in South Tripura district.

“Infiltration has been a serious issue in Tripura for 75 years. This is not only Tripura’s problem but also a national issue. If the demography of the northeastern state changes further due to infiltration, the country will also face serious challenges,” he told reporters.

“My mission is to reach New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and submit a memorandum to Delhi seeking stringent measures to stop infiltration”, he said.

Murasing said the Centre had promised to fulfil the Tiprasa accord signed between the central government and the state government (in March 2014) within six months. It has been one year now with no visible outcome forthcoming.

“The Centre might have forgotten the problem of Tripura because of its small geographical area. We are also citizens of the Republic of India. Our problem is the country’s problem,” Murasing said.

“Infiltration is not all about the possibility of demographic change. It also poses a serious security challenge to our nation. We want the Centre to handle the infiltration issue with an iron hand to secure our safety and security”, he said.

Asserting that TMP supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya has lent full support to his long march, Murasing said he met Bubagra (King) and sought his blessings.

“Maharaja has full support for my mission. He blessed me. I embarked on a mission as a citizen of the state, not an active member of the party,” he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the northeastern state is no longer a ‘safe zone’ for infiltration due to proactive measures to prevent infiltration from across the border.