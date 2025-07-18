Tipra Motha leader: Deport Bangladeshis residing illegally in Sepahijala

Amid infiltration woes in Tripura, Tipra Motha Party (TMP) leader Umasankar Debbarma, on July 18, demanded that the police detect and deport Bangladeshis illegally staying in Sepahijala district.

According to Debbarma, more than 100 Bangladeshis are staying in eight Village Committees (VCs) under Bishalgarh and Sonamura subdivision of Sepahijala district illegally.

Speaking to reporters, Debbarma, a member of District Council (MDC) of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) said, "Today, we met Superintendent of Police (SP), Sepahijala district, Bijoy Debbarma and handed over a memorandum seeking his intervention to detect and deport all the Bangladeshi citizens staying in eight VCs of the district."

Debbarma said the party delegation has mentioned the locations where the Bangladeshis are living.

He said the SP assured that he will take up the issue with District Magistrate (DM), Sepahijala, Siddhartha Jaiswal and the authority of Forests to take proper steps about the alleged presence of Bangladeshis.

The TMP, an ally of the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura, has raised concerns about illegal infiltration and the presence of Bangladeshis in the northeastern state.

TMP leader David Debbarma is on a 2,500-km-long 'Delhi cholgo abhiyan' (march) to highlight the infiltration problem in the border state.

Party MLA Ranjit Debbarma had already written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention to stop infiltration from across the border.