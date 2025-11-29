Tipra Motha leader urges proper upkeep of Tripura’s royal cremation ground

Senior Tipra Motha Party (TMP) leader and former MLA Rajeshwar Debbarma has called upon Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha to take urgent steps to preserve and maintain the royal cremation ground located along the banks of the River Howrah in central Agartala.



The site holds deep historical and cultural significance as the final resting place of the Manikya dynasty, which ruled Tripura for over five centuries—from the 15th to the 20th century—and shaped the socio-political landscape of the region.



In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Friday, Debbarma expressed concern over the deteriorating state of the heritage site. He said he visited the cremation ground on November 27 on the death anniversary of Maharaja Kirit Bikram Kishore Manikya Deb Barman to pay tribute, only to find the premises littered with garbage and left in neglect.



Describing the condition as “distressing and unacceptable,” Debbarma stressed the need for the government to accord the area a protected heritage status. He reiterated that the grounds, where several members of the royal family were cremated, reflect the cultural legacy and historical identity of Tripura.



Urging swift action, Debbarma stated that proper restoration and maintenance of the royal cremation ground would ensure that its historical value is preserved and that future generations remain connected to the rich heritage of the Manikya rulers.