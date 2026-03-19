Tipra Motha likely to ally with BJP for TTAADC polls; Pradyot holds key talks

The Tipra Motha Party is likely to contest the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections in alliance with the BJP, with party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma holding crucial discussions with the central leadership of the saffron party.

Indicating a strong possibility of an alliance, Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma said that high-level talks are underway and a final decision is expected soon. He confirmed that Pradyot is currently in discussions with senior BJP leaders, including BL Santosh and Sambit Patra.

“For the upcoming TTAADC election, a high-level meeting is being held with our founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma. We are hopeful that the meeting will conclude soon and that we will contest the election together. Through these discussions, we aim to fulfill our demands,” Ranjit Debbarma said.

He added that once the talks are concluded, Pradyot is expected to convene a meeting of all Tipra Motha leaders to communicate the outcome. “We are hopeful that seat-sharing in the alliance will be finalised soon. Our alliance is with BJP, not with IPFT. IPFT is our partner, but seat-sharing is only with BJP,” he clarified.

Ranjit further noted that given the evolving political scenario, an alliance appears to be the most viable strategy. “There is a strong chance of contesting the election together. Senior BJP leaders are involved in the discussions, and we expect the talks to be completed within the next two days,” he said.

The development signals a potentially significant realignment in Tripura’s tribal politics ahead of the crucial TTAADC polls.