Tipra Motha losing ground amid internal rift: Tripura Congress chief

Tripura Congress President Asish Kumar Saha on Sunday stated that the Tipra Motha Party is slowly losing its base and support, and claimed that the party is suffering from internal rift.

The statement of the Congress leader came after Tipra Motha Party MLA Ranjit Debbarma claimed they would withdraw support from the BJP if their demands are not fulfilled, while the founder of the party, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, said he was not aware of the statement; however, it might have come out of frustration.

Reacting to the matter today, Congress President Saha said that Tipra Motha MLAs have said they will withdraw their support from the government if their demands are not fulfilled.

“Their statement clearly indicates that they want to bargain. They contested the election, making many promises to the indigenous people, but now the party is facing a loss of public support. They are now weakening organisationally. Yesterday, indigenous people also joined Congress, leaving IPFT, Tipra Motha, and BJP. This proves that indigenous people are now inclining towards Congress. I just don’t understand how an MLA can make such a statement without consulting the party’s supremo,” said Saha.

Saha pointed out that regional political parties that come with temporary agendas cannot last long, which has already been reflected in their statement.

“Many regional parties were there that used the sentiments of the indigenous, but couldn’t survive. The way they have manipulated the indigenous people, they are now losing their ground. Congress has been working for the indigenous people and people from all communities. Our leaders are now visiting all parts of the state, highlighting the present situation of the country and the state. What they are doing is just drama, and people don’t bother about such things. Now, indigenous people are coming forward to support Congress,” he added.