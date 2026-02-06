Tipra Motha may move court over ‘illegal’ conversion of TTAADC land into Nagar Panchayat

The Tipra Motha Party (TMP), an ally of the ruling BJP in Tripura, on February 6 said it is considering legal action against the state government over the alleged illegal conversion of land under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) into a Nagar Panchayat.

The TTAADC, which constitutes nearly two-thirds of Tripura’s geographical area and is home to a predominantly tribal population, is governed under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Elections to the TMP-ruled council are due next month.

TMP founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma alleged that the government notification proposing the creation of a Nagar Panchayat by carving out portions of TTAADC land violates constitutional safeguards meant for tribal areas. He made the remarks while addressing the media at Bishramganj in Sipahijala district after holding discussions with district officials regarding land demarcation linked to the proposed Bishramganj Nagar Panchayat.

“The government cannot create a Nagar Panchayat within district council areas. They are trying to justify it based on past elections, but that does not make it legal,” Debbarma said. He claimed that while the TMP has official maps and documents to support its stand, the government is relying on mouja records and old election data.

Terming the move a “forceful occupation” of council land, Debbarma clarified that his party is not opposed to urban development or the formation of Nagar Panchayats per se, but strongly objects to what he described as arbitrary conversion of tribal land without following due legal process.

“Elections may come and go, but land cannot be taken illegally. People must be aware of their rights. We will take all necessary legal steps to uphold the law,” he said.

Debbarma reiterated that existing laws do not permit the establishment of Nagar Panchayats within Sixth Schedule areas and asserted that the TMP would pursue all legal remedies to safeguard tribal autonomy.

In the 2021 TTAADC elections, the TMP emerged as the largest party, winning 18 of the 28 elected seats, while the BJP secured 10. The council has a total strength of 30 members, including two nominated by the governor.

The TMP, which was earlier the principal opposition in the 60-member Tripura Assembly with 13 MLAs, joined the BJP-led government ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and currently has two ministers in the state cabinet.