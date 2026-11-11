Tipra Motha Party MLA Paul Dangshu has strongly criticised an alleged derogatory remark by the BJP's Boxanagar MLA targeting the indigenous community of Tripura, demanding an unconditional public apology.

Reacting to a video of the MLA's campaign speech circulating on social media, Dangshu described the remarks as a "disgraceful display of bigotry and arrogance".

In a statement, Dangshu objected to the alleged remark that indigenous people "eat, breed, and live with pigs", saying the language and the manner in which it was delivered reflected contempt towards the community.

He also criticised what he described as a condescending tone and mock laughter directed at the Tipra Motha Party and the indigenous population.

"To mock our culture, traditional livelihoods, and identity on a public platform for political posturing is dehumanising and deeply malicious," Dangshu said.

He further said that political differences and electoral campaigns could not justify insulting an entire community or its cultural identity.

Dangshu demanded an immediate and unconditional public apology from the Boxanagar MLA to the indigenous community of Tripura.

