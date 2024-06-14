Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma has called for the cancellation of all recruitment exams conducted under the chairmanship of Data Mohan Jamatia. Debbarma also urged the filing of a case against Jamatia, citing the involvement of the former chairman and other board members in the scandal.

The Tipra Motha party currently governs the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). The MLA's demands come in the wake of the leaked answer key for the TTAADC exams, which were held to appoint Sub-Zonal Development Officers (SZDO) and Deputy Principal Officers (Dy. PO).

In a letter addressed to TTAADC Chief Executive Officer Chandra Kumar Jamatia, Debbarma highlighted the widespread outrage caused by the leak. "It has been excessively viral in social media as well as electronic and print media that a shameful episode occurred in the TTAADC Administration in respect of selection for the post of SZDO and Dy. PO. The appointed Chairman for the Board was Data Mohan Jamatia and other members with some other persons were involved in the scam," Debbarma wrote.

The MLA expressed concern over the public's growing discontent, particularly among unemployed youths, warning of potential law and order issues if immediate action is not taken. "The inconveniences of the public, the unemployed youths are raising in a high altitude and may break down the law and order of the state as a whole at any time until and unless drastic action is taken on the part of the TTAADC Administration with such occurred Scam. The image of the TTAADC Administration collapsed down remarkably. The whole people of Tripura are demanding to dismiss all recruitment under his Chairmanship with the members of the board," he added.

Debbarma further emphasized the urgency of dismissing all officers recruited under Jamatia's chairmanship due to strong suspicions surrounding their selection process. He also urged the TTAADC CEO to bring Data Mohan Jamatia under legal scrutiny, alleging his possible involvement in the answer key leak.

This scandal has shaken the credibility of the TTAADC's recruitment process, with widespread demands for transparency and accountability. As investigations continue, the administration faces mounting pressure to restore public trust and ensure fair recruitment practices.