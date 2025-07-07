Tipra Motha MLA demands crackdown on illegal immigration, warns of intensified protests

Tipra Motha Party MLA Ranjit Debbarma has warned of intensified protests if the Tripura and central governments fail to act swiftly against illegal immigration from Bangladesh. Speaking at a massive rally in Agartala on Monday, Debbarma stressed that the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) directives must be implemented in Tripura as they have been in other states.

“This is a non-political protest, and we are protesting while carrying national flags, as the issue is both a burning and national one,” Debbarma said while addressing a large crowd that gathered in front of Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan.

The rally, which drew participation from people across communities, called for the identification and deportation of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants residing in the state. Organisers emphasised the non-partisan nature of the event, framing it as a unified call for national security and community rights.

Debbarma cited similar actions taken in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu, urging the Tripura government to follow suit without delay. “Or else, we will stage a massive protest in the coming days. We will not back down,” he warned.

He also recalled raising the issue of illegal immigration from Bangladesh at the United Nations in Switzerland back in 1997. “I have been fighting and will continue to fight against illegal immigrants and push them back to Bangladesh,” Debbarma stated.

Quoting Tipra Motha founder and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, he added, “Community first, then party.” Using this principle, he urged people to unite beyond political lines to protect their land and future.

“Our main demand is that those who have come from Bangladesh and are living here by snatching our rights, lands, and future must be identified and pushed back to protect the future generations,” Debbarma said. “These illegal immigrants are a threat to the security and sovereignty of the country.”

Debbarma made it clear that the movement is not aimed at any particular community but strictly at addressing illegal immigration through lawful enforcement of existing policies.