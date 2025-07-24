Tipra Motha MLA demands Amit Shah for introduction of ILP in state

Tipra Motha Party legislator Ranjit Debbarma, on July 24, wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding immediate steps to introduce the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Tripura to safeguard the state and secure the nation.

In his letter to the Union Home Minister, the Tipra Motha Party MLA urged the enforcement of the Inner Line Permit in Tripura in accordance with the provisions of the Memorandum of Settlement signed on August 23, 1993, between the All Tripura Tribal Force (ATTF) and the Government of Tripura.

He stated that the MoU clearly mentioned: “Memorandum of Settlement regarding the introduction of the Inner Line Permit point... The case for the introduction of the Inner Line Permit system would be taken up with the Government of India. The state government will insist on the Government of India to approve this demand.”

In the letter, Ranjit expressed surprise that the Government of Tripura has not implemented the proposed Inner Line Permit system in the state for reasons best known to them.

“Even in 2019, the Inner Line Permit was introduced in the state of Manipur, making it the fourth northeastern state to have the system, following Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Mizoram. Tripura, on the other hand, shares an 856-kilometre international border with Bangladesh. Illegal migrants have been entering Tripura on a massive scale due to the absence of the Inner Line Permit system. This non-existence of the ILP system poses a great threat to our national security,” the MLA said.

He further pointed out that while Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur already have the ILP in place, Tripura has seen a lapse of nearly 32 years without its implementation.

“Moreover, illegal infiltration in Tripura is increasing day by day due to the absence of the ILP system. Therefore, it is most necessary and essential to introduce the Inner Line Permit system in the state to maintain the internal security of both Tripura and India. Under the above circumstances, I humbly request you to take the necessary steps to introduce the Inner Line Permit system in Tripura at the earliest — to save Tripura and to secure India,” the letter added.