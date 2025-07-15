Tipra Motha MLA demands PM Modi for national recognition of Tripura's former Maharaja, temples

Tipra Motha Party MLA Ranjit Debbarma wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the nomenclature of a road in New Delhi in the name of the last Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur. He also sought the establishment of a statue in the name of the same Maharaja at a street corner, and the setting up of a replica of the Tripureswari Temple with the Goddess Mata Tripureswari, including the Chaturdas Devta Mandir of Tripura containing fourteen deities, in the Indian National Museum in Delhi.

Tipra Motha Party which was founded by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma is now in alliance with ruling BJP in Tripura.

Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur is the grand father of Pradyot Kishore.

In the letter, the Tipra Motha Legislature said her highness prestigious Queen Maharani Kanchanprava Devi, wife of Late Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur of princely State Tripura with the representatives signed on an Agreement (Merger Agreement) on 09th September 1949 for merging the Princely State Tripura to the Country India. Accordingly, on 15th October 1949, the Princely State Tripura annexed with India and finally become the part and parcel of Indian Union.

"It is pertinent to mention here that the two temples namely Mata Tripureswari Temple of Udaipur and Chaturdas Devta Mandir located at old Agartala (Khayerpur) established by the Maharajas of Tripura Dynasty. There are a large number of devotees belong to different race and religion keeping utmost believe and faith on these two temples and Goddess and Deities for a prolonged period respectively", said Ranjit.

He pointed out that one road has been nomenclated in Delhi in the name of a crowned prince of Kangleipak (Meitei for Manipur Kingdom) as "Tikendrajit Marg and similarly, one road may kindly be nomenclated in the name of prestigious King Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur as the Princely State Tripura merge in compliance to his wishes to be the part and parcel of Indian union prior to his death.

"As such, to show the respect and honour to our prestigious king Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, it is the prolonged demand of the people of Tripura to nomenclate a road inside New Delhi in the name of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur as "Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur Marg" and establish a Statue in the name of same Maharaja in a street corner (Road Junction/Marg) and to set up replica of "Tripureswari Temple" with the Goddess of "Mata Tripureswari" including the temple of "Chaturdas Devta Mandir" containing "fourteen deities" inside the Indian National Museum, Delhi", the letter reads.