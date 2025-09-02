Tipra Motha MLA files FIR against Telangana Governor’s son over threats

Tipra Motha MLA Philip Kumar Reang has lodged an FIR against four individuals, including Pratik Dev Varma, son of the Telangana Governor and former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, alleging that they verbally abused and threatened him while reportedly under the influence of alcohol late last night.



According to the FIR filed at the New Capital Complex Police Station, the incident occurred while the MLA was engaged in a private discussion with his family regarding personal matters. At that time, three individuals appeared near the stairs of his Government Quarter No. 209 (MLA Hostel, near ILS Hospital) and allegedly attempted to interfere in the family discussion.



“I requested them to leave and allow me privacy, but they became aggressive, hurling violent and abusive threats. They explicitly threatened to kill me and mentioned bringing 400–500 BJP workers to harm me and my family,” the FIR states. The MLA further alleged that the three individuals had come from the residence of Promode Reang, MLA of Santirbazar Assembly Constituency.



The FIR also highlights that the confrontation was unprovoked and appeared to be part of a larger criminal conspiracy, posing a direct threat to the MLA’s life. “Fearing for my safety, I rushed to the residence of MLA Biswajit Kalai, where my family and I were granted shelter. Under these circumstances, we felt entirely insecure and compelled to seek legal protection,” the complaint read.



MLA Philip Kumar Reang has urged authorities to take immediate legal action to ensure the safety of him and his family.