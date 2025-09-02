Tipra Motha MLA alleges security threat at MLA hostel, urges CM intervention

Tipra Motha Party MLA Philip Kumar Reang has alleged a serious security lapse after being threatened by unidentified miscreants at the MLA hostel late on the night of September 1, and urged Chief Minister Manik Saha to look into the matter.

According to Reang, the incident took place around 10 pm when he was outside his room talking to his family over the phone.

“All of a sudden, some unknown persons, apparently in an intoxicated state, came and threatened me with dire consequences. They even abused me using slang language,” the MLA said.

Reang further stated that there were four persons involved in the incident.

He immediately informed the Superintendent of Police, West District, following which security forces and police personnel were rushed to the MLA hostel.

Expressing concern, the Tipra Motha legislator said, “This is a serious security threat. Around 45 MLAs reside here. Today it happened with me, tomorrow it can happen with someone else. The chief minister must look into the matter urgently as it is a major security lapse.”

Police have launched an investigation into the matter based on the MLA’s complaint.