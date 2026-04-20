Tipra Motha MLA seeks action over alleged assault on woman leader during TTAADC polls, writes to human rights body

Tipra Motha Party MLA Ranjit Debbarma has written to the Tripura Human Rights Commission seeking action against security personnel and supervisory officers over allegations of assault on a woman party leader during the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections held on April 12.

In his letter, the MLA urged “drastic action” against the personnel allegedly involved in causing physical and mental injury to a woman indigenous leader of the party during the election process at the SDM office in Sabroom under South Tripura district.

Debbarma said that on April 14, he along with other Tiprasa women leaders visited the residence of Supriya Choudhury, a district-level leader of the Tipra Motha Party’s women’s wing, who allegedly narrated the sequence of events that took place during the election process.

According to the letter, party women representatives were engaged in supervising polling to ensure a peaceful and fair process. However, after voting concluded and EVMs were being shifted to the strong room at the SDM office in Sabroom, they raised objections alleging irregularities and malpractice.

The MLA alleged that the situation escalated when security personnel used force against the women representatives. He further claimed that they were subjected to lathi charge and that the woman leader sustained injuries after being kicked from behind by male security personnel.

“The police action was excessive and disproportionate. The woman leader suffered severe injuries and mental trauma due to the assault,” the letter stated, adding that supervisory officers were also responsible for the incident.

Debbarma has requested the Human Rights Commission to initiate exemplary action against the personnel and officials concerned for alleged misconduct during the election process.