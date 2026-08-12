Tipra Motha MLA seeks immediate intervention over eviction of vegetable vendors in Agartala city, writes to Mayor

Tripura MLA Biswajit Kalai has urged Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder to intervene immediately following the eviction of poor vegetable vendors from the Nandan Nagar area near Don Bosco School in Agartala.

In a letter addressed to the Mayor, MLA Kalai expressed concern over the manner in which the eviction was allegedly carried out, stating that the action caused distress and disrupted the livelihoods of several economically vulnerable families.

The MLA also raised concern over allegations that, apart from police personnel, certain members of the public belonging to another community became involved during the enforcement operation. He said that any involvement of unauthorised persons in an official enforcement process was unfortunate and could create insecurity among affected vendors and contribute to unnecessary communal tension.

He stressed that enforcement of municipal regulations should be carried out strictly through authorised personnel, in accordance with the law and with due respect for the dignity and livelihood concerns of poor citizens.

He requested the Mayor to conduct an immediate inquiry into the incident and examine whether unauthorised individuals were involved in the eviction drive and also called for identification and verification of the genuine vendors displaced during the operation.

Seeking a humanitarian solution, the MLA urged the AMC to provide suitable alternative vending spaces or a rehabilitation arrangement for the affected vendors so that they can continue their lawful livelihoods. He further requested that no coercive or humiliating action be taken against genuine vendors until an appropriate rehabilitation mechanism is established.

The MLA also proposed a joint meeting involving AMC officials, elected representatives, vendor representatives and concerned administrative authorities to find a fair and lasting solution.

Kalai said restoring public confidence and maintaining communal harmony in the area should remain a priority. He expressed hope that a lawful, impartial and humanitarian approach would address the grievances of the affected families while preventing further misunderstanding or tension.

He urged the Mayor to take personal and urgent action to rehabilitate the displaced vendors, address their grievances and ensure peace and communal harmony in Nandan Nagar.