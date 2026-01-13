Tipra Motha MLA seeks inclusion of Kokborok Day in 48th Kokborok Sal-2026

Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma has urged Tripura’s Higher Education Minister Kishor Barman to intervene immediately and ensure the inclusion of January 19, the officially recognised Kokborok Day, in the proposed 48th Kokborok Sal-2026 celebrations.

In a letter addressed to the minister, Debbarma pointed out that the state government has planned to observe the 48th Kokborok Sal-2026 from January 9 to January 17, excluding January 19, which is traditionally and officially observed every year as Kokborok Day. The decision, he said, has triggered widespread dissatisfaction among Kokborok-speaking tribal communities across Tripura.

Expressing strong objection, the Tipra Motha legislator said the omission of January 19 has deeply hurt the sentiments of indigenous people.

“Every year Kokborok Day is observed on January 19. It is surprising and unacceptable that the most historically significant day has been ignored this year,” Debbarma stated.

Questioning the rationale behind the schedule, he asked on what basis a seven-day programme was planned while excluding the actual Kokborok Day. He emphasised that Kokborok is not merely a language but an identity, emotion, and the cultural backbone of Tripura’s indigenous population.

Warning that ignoring Kokborok Day could further deepen grievances among tribal communities, Debbarma demanded that January 19, be included in the official programme at any cost. He asserted that such a move would demonstrate respect for the Kokborok language and help address long-standing cultural concerns.

The MLA has appealed to the Higher Education Minister to reconsider the decision and ensure the inclusion of Kokborok Day in the celebration schedule to uphold cultural dignity and social harmony in the state.