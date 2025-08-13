Tipra Motha MLA urges Amit Shah for urgent NRC implementation in Tripura, says state government reluctant to detect immigrants

Tipra Motha Party legislator Ranjit Debbarma has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking the immediate implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Tripura to identify and deport illegal migrants.



In his letter, Debbarma referred to the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) directives issued on May 19, 2025, instructing the detection, deportation, and pushback of illegal migrants within 30 days, followed by another communication on May 28 to state authorities and the Bureau of Immigration.



Debbarma claimed that despite his appeals to the Chief Secretary, DGP, district magistrates, police superintendents, Assam Rifles, and BSF officials, the state government has not set up detention camps or formed adequate Special Task Forces (STFs) in all districts.



The MLA also claimed that Tripura Government Machinery are quite reluctant to detect and deport the illegal migrants from the State of Tripura and the formation of Special Task Force (STF) facing severe infirmity including no central force, no officers of the Civil Administration included with this STF Team, no specific guidelines placed before the Special Task Force (STF) to implement the Directives of the MHA of 19th May, no headquarters created and declared for the STF.

Calling the state’s approach “an eye wash,” the MLA alleged that illegal infiltration continues “on a massive scale,” with some migrants engaging in “anti-India activities.”



He warned that the “national security and sovereignty of Tripura as well as India are now under great threat” and urged the Centre to implement the NRC in Tripura on the lines of Assam, with central police and administrative involvement.