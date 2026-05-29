Tipra Motha MLA writes to Amit Shah seeking crackdown on illegal migrants in Tripura

Ranjit Debbarma on May 29 wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding immediate and effective measures to “detect, detain and deport” illegal migrants from Tripura, claiming the issue poses a serious threat to the internal security and sovereignty of India.

In his letter, the Tipra Motha Party MLA also urged the Centre to expedite implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Inner Line Permit (ILP), Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 in Tripura to identify and remove illegal migrants.

Debbarma claimed that illegal infiltration into Tripura has continued for years due to weak administration and alleged support from “dishonest political leaders and officials”. He alleged that many illegal migrants had managed to procure official documents including Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, ration cards, passports and PAN cards using fake supporting documents.

The MLA further claimed that Tripura was being used as a corridor by illegal migrants to enter other parts of the country and alleged that while some were engaged in livelihood activities, others were involved in unlawful and extremist activities.

“The illegal migrants are changing the demographic structure of Tripura as well as India. They have been creating land, economic, educational, health, unemployment and trans-border crime-related problems on a massive scale,” he stated in the letter.

Debbarma said he had earlier written to the Governor, Chief Minister, Home Secretary, Chief Secretary, DGP of Tripura, BSF officials, Assam Rifles authorities as well as district administrations on the issue, but alleged that no effective action had been initiated.

He also reiterated his long-standing demand for implementation of the Inner Line Permit system in Tripura, claiming infiltration had increased significantly in its absence.

Referring to recent reports about the formation of a high-power committee comprising retired judges and senior officials to examine the issue of illegal migrants, Debbarma termed it a timely step towards maintaining law and order, internal security and sovereignty of the country.

