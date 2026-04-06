‘Tipra Motha must be reduced to zero’: Manik Saha pitches BJP’s ‘country first’ line ahead of ADC polls

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on April 6, claimed that growing public support for the Bharatiya Janata Party reflects its “country first” approach, while accusing rival parties of placing “the individual or the party before the nation” ahead of the TTAADC elections.

Addressing an election rally at Dasda Bazar in North Tripura, the Chief Minister said people were increasingly aligning with the BJP because of its development agenda. “Our policy is first the country, then the party and finally the individual,” he said, contrasting it with what he described as the priorities of Tipra Motha Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Saha urged voters to decisively reject Tipra Motha in the autonomous district council polls. “In this TTAADC election, Tipra Motha must be reduced to zero. There is no difference in policy between the Trinamool Congress and the Tipra Motha Party,” he said.

Highlighting the BJP’s growth since its formation in 1980 with leaders such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Saha said the party had expanded from having “only two MPs” to leading the government at the Centre for three consecutive terms under Narendra Modi. He described the upcoming ADC polls as significant, noting that the BJP is contesting 28 seats for the first time.

Calling the election “not just a small election”, he said it would “create history” for the party in the tribal council.

The Chief Minister also criticised the CPI(M), alleging corruption during its long tenure in the state. “Those who used to start counting from 20 seats in the assembly are now at zero,” he said, adding that people had given the Left “many opportunities” over nearly 35 years in power.

Saha further alleged incidents of violence linked to the poll campaign, stating that attacks had been reported in around 40 locations since the BJP announced its candidates. He claimed that a minister and a party candidate were recently attacked and injured.

Referring to political developments beyond the state, he drew a parallel between All India Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and Tipra Motha in Tripura, saying “there is no difference between these two parties”.

The Chief Minister appealed to voters to support BJP candidate Shailendra Nath from the Dasda-Kanchanpur constituency, describing him as a “decent person” who has raised concerns about displaced Bengalis in the region. Saha said he had taken up the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and expressed hope for a “permanent solution” soon.

Several local leaders, including MLA Jadab Lal Nath and North District BJP president Kajal Kumar Das, were present at the rally.