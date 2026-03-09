Tipra Motha not important, but unity and prosperity of indigenous people is: Pradyot Manikya

The founder of Tipra Motha Party, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on Monday, March 9 said that if indigenous people are divided, then the community can never progress and be uplifted. He added that Tipra Motha is not important, but what is important is how the indigenous people of Tripura and beyond can prosper.

Pradyot said this while attending the Foundation Stone Laying of the YBA Community Hall at Anandabazar, Kanchanpur, under the North District of Tripura.

“I will not do politics with my youths. From my heart, I am working for the upliftment of the tribal youths. I have never created differentiation among the tribals. I have always seen them as my people, my community. But when I visit the Reang areas and find them poor, and when I see poverty, I feel very bad. But I love all of you. If you people love me, then you should love yourselves as well. But the problem is you people don’t love each other, and if you do, no one will ever dare to divide you. That is why I am saying, bring Thansa,” said Pradyot.

Pradyot, who is also a royal scion, said that political thansa (unity) is not important, but thansa in the community is needed.

“CPIM, Congress, Tipra Motha, IPFT, BJP are there, but first, you are Reang. You people are divided as Hindu, Christian, but first you are indigenous people. Those who make racial slurs against you, torture you, and try to suppress you, do not care whether you are Reang, Jamatia, Hindu, or Christian. That is why unity is needed. If we are divided, then the community can never progress and be uplifted. Tipra Motha is not important, but what is important is how the indigenous people of Tripura and beyond can prosper. Don’t think politically; think for the next generation. Our main fight is for our rights, the upliftment of indigenous people from poverty, and to make indigenous people the owners of Tripura,” he said.