The Tipra Motha Party (TMP), an ally of the ruling BJP in Tripura, announced its plans to establish a new wing for indigenous farmers. This initiative is part of the party's strategy to reinforce its influence among the tribal farming community ahead of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections next year. The TMP currently operates frontal organisations targeting students, women, and youth.

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the TMP supremo and a descendant of the erstwhile royal family of Tripura, took to Facebook to call upon the indigenous farmers to unite under the banner of the newly proposed Tripura Indigenous Farmers’ Association. "I urge all indigenous farmers of Tripura to unite," Debbarma expressed. The association is set to play a crucial role in consolidating the party's support among the farmers.

A TMP leader noted that the creation of this farmers' wing is strategically aimed at solidifying the party’s base in the TTAADC region, which covers two-thirds of Tripura's territory and is predominantly inhabited by tribal communities. This strategic move is expected to enhance the party's outreach and impact in the region.

In his Facebook post, Debbarma highlighted the association's potential to empower local farmers by aiding them in branding, marketing, and selling their indigenous products such as bamboo, oranges, areca nuts, mangoes, and pineapples, not just across India but also internationally. "We have some of the best produce in the country yet we are one of the most exploited farmers. I firmly believe that to rise as a community, we must empower our farmers economically," he stated.

The TMP has undergone significant transformations in recent years, having joined the BJP-led government just prior to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Originally formed in 2019 following Debbarma's resignation from the Congress, the party has swiftly gained prominence, particularly in tribal areas. In the April 2021 TTAADC elections, the TMP secured a substantial victory by winning 18 out of 28 contested seats.

Currently, the TMP holds 13 seats within the 60-member state assembly and has two ministers in the state government. As the party continues to expand its reach, the new farmer-focused wing is expected to further align its vision with the needs of Tripura's indigenous communities, strengthening both its political base and social impact in the region.