Tipra Motha Party names new leadership for TTAADC ahead of formal vote

The Tipra Motha Party has unanimously selected Bhabha Ranjan Reang as Chairman and Runeil Debbarma as Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), party sources said on Monday, May 4.

The decision was taken at a meeting of newly elected Members of the District Council (MDCs) held at Rajbari, Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala. The meeting was chaired virtually via video conferencing by Pradyot Bikram Manikya.

Party sources said all MDCs “unanimously agreed upon the proposed names for key leadership positions” for the upcoming term. Bhabha Ranjan Reang was chosen as Chairman, Runeil Debbarma as CEM, and CK Jamatia as Executive Member.

Senior leaders, including Brishaketu Debbarma, along with MLAs S. Ranjit Debbarma and Biswajit Debbarma, attended the meeting. They conveyed their best wishes to the Chairman- and CEM-elect and expressed confidence that the new leadership would “carry forward the good work” of the previous council term, with a focus on development and welfare initiatives in TTAADC areas.

The formal election for the posts of Chairman and Chief Executive Member is scheduled for May 5 at the TTAADC Council Bhavan in Khumulwng. The oath-taking ceremony will follow on May 6, 2026, at Nuai Auditorium Hall in Khumulwng.