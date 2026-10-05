Tipra Motha Party on course for landslide win in Tripura tribal polls, bags 1,814 seats

The Tipra Motha Party (TMP) has taken a commanding lead in Tripura’s tribal village committee elections, winning 1,814 of the 2,037 seats declared so far, according to the State Election Commission.

The BJP, which is an ally of the TMP in the NDA, has secured 184 seats, while independent candidates have won 22 seats. The CPI(M) and Congress have bagged four and five seats respectively.

Counting is underway across the state under tight security arrangements.

Of the 4,597 seats across 587 village committees in areas covered by the Sixth Schedule, elections were held for 2,950 seats. The remaining 1,644 seats were won unopposed, with the TMP securing 1,563 and the BJP 81.

State Election Commission Secretary Anurag Sen said the TMP's 1,814 seats included its victories in 1,561 seats that went uncontested.

The results have boosted the BJP-led NDA's prospects of securing a decisive victory in the tribal areas.

Chief Minister Manik Saha said the early trends indicated that voters were backing the NDA.

“We are confident the NDA is all set to secure a massive win in the elections to the village committees, which will be for the betterment of the state. The present government wants to ensure development in both plains and hills,” Saha said.

TMP supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said the results represented a return of power to the grassroots.

“Today’s result will restore the power of the grassroots back to the people,” Debbarma said in a social media post, referring to his legal battle in the Supreme Court over the restoration of constitutional rights.

He added that regardless of which party emerged victorious, the outcome represented a victory for the people.

“The most important thing is that the people have won. This is the power of Tiprasa,” he said.