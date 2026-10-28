The Tipra Motha Party (TMP) on October 28 reviewed the progress of the commitments made by the Central government under the Tiprasa Accord and discussed its political strategy, including whether to contest the upcoming Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections in Tripura.

The meeting was attended by senior party leaders, including MLA Ranjit Debbarma, Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Chief Executive Member Runiel Debbarma, MLA Paul Dangshu, Minister of State Brishketu Debbarma and former Chief Executive Member and MDC Purna Chandra Jamatia.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Brishketu Debbarma said the leadership discussed when the assurances given by the Centre would be fulfilled, along with the party's future course of action.

The discussions also covered training for elected representatives and measures to ensure the implementation of the rights and entitlements sought by the party.

“We are discussing when the promises made to us by the Central government will be fulfilled. We are also deliberating on our future strategy and training for our elected representatives,” Debbarma said.

He added that the leadership was examining how the party's demands could be implemented in the coming days.

On whether TMP would contest the upcoming ULB elections, Debbarma said the party had not taken a final decision. He noted that the election schedule had not yet been announced and that further deliberations were needed before the leadership could decide.

“We have just begun our discussions and cannot take a final decision today, as the elections have not yet been announced. Once the election schedule is declared, we will inform you about our decision,” he said.

The party is expected to announce its position on contesting the local body elections after further discussions among its senior leaders.