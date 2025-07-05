Tipra Motha rift? Pradyot Manikya downplays MLA’s BJP withdrawal threat, says statement was out of frustration

Hours after Tipra Motha Party MLA Ranjit Debbarma claimed that the party would withdraw their support from the ruling BJP in Tripura, the founder of the party, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, said that the statement of the legislator was ‘out of frustration’.

Today, the Tipra Motha Party legislator Debbarma said that the party would withdraw their support from the ruling BJP in Tripura if their demands are not met, which include the implementation of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directives against illegal Bangladeshis, introduction of the 125th Amendment, etc and Tiprasa Accord.

Reacting to the matter, the founder of the party, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, claimed that he doesn’t know what Ranjit has said; however, Pradyot would speak to the MLA over the matter.

“What he has said is due to frustration. If our demands are not met, then we will see what can be done. Me and Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha are in touch. I will also be speaking with Ranjit Debbarma. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given us time to meet this month, so we have to see what he says. The indigenous people are feeling insecure in their villages and are frustrated, which is genuine. We must solve this sentiment, which will be good for Tripura. What is now happening in Bangladesh—many people are crossing the border and settling here—is making the indigenous people here feel insecure,” he said.

Pradyot informed that the Chief Minister has assured him to solve the problem and to fulfill the Tiprasa Agreement, and has assured us to solve this amicably and honorably and to implement the Tiprasa Accord.