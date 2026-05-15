Tipra Motha seeks DGP intervention over rising violence in Tripura's Takarjala

The ruling Tipra Motha Party in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council has urged Tripura Director General of Police Anurag to take immediate steps to restore law and order in the Takarjala Assembly Constituency, alleging a rise in violent incidents linked to the recent district council elections.

Two delegations of the party, led by MLA Biswajit Kalai and Member of District Council Suraj Debbarma, submitted a memorandum to the DGP raising concerns over bomb attacks, firing incidents and alleged political violence during the pre- and post-election period of the TTAADC General Election 2026.

According to the memorandum, several violent incidents have taken place across the constituency, creating “a sense of fear among the general public” and disturbing peace in the area. The party referred specifically to an incident on April 10 near the residence of Nirmal Debbarma, a BJP candidate in the TTAADC elections and Mandal President of the 12-Takarjala (ST) Assembly Constituency.

The memorandum alleged that supporters of the BJP leader attacked Tipra Motha workers “openly in front of the police using gunfire and sharp weapons”, leaving several people injured, including the Superintendent of Police of Sepahijala district.

Tipra Motha also claimed that previous incidents involving “heinous and horrific acts amounting to attempted murder in broad daylight” had not resulted in arrests. The party alleged that despite the availability of evidence and injuries suffered by senior police officials, the accused persons involved in the April 10 incident were still “roaming freely”.

The delegation further accused the police administration of acting selectively and delaying justice in cases involving attacks on Tipra Motha supporters. It alleged that police action appeared to favour one political side while complaints from the other side were “delayed, denied and neglected”.

Referring to another series of incidents, the party said four bomb blasts took place on May 9 at different locations in the Jampuijala and Takarjala Assembly Constituencies. The explosions allegedly targeted the homes of Tipra Motha workers. The memorandum also stated that a member of the Youth Tipra Federation was attacked in a separate firing incident involving four rounds of gunfire.

“Now, when peace had prevailed, why are such acts being repeated allegedly by BJP party workers? If not, why have only our party workers’ houses been targeted?” the memorandum stated.

The party also alleged that several accused persons were being sheltered at Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel in Agartala and claimed that “political favouritism and influence” were affecting the impartial functioning of the police.

Seeking urgent intervention, Tipra Motha requested the DGP to increase police patrolling, particularly during night hours and in vulnerable areas, establish check posts at key entry and exit points, and form a special task force to identify and take strict action against those involved in the violence.

“We trust the state police under your leadership will take proactive measures to restore peace and security,” the party said, adding that it was willing to cooperate fully with the authorities to resolve the situation.