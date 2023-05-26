The leaders of Tipra Motha, a political party representing the indigenous people of Tripura, submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Tripura, Satyadeo Narain Arya, seeking his intervention in addressing the concerns of the tribal communities and ensuring the smooth functioning of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Amidst the backdrop of growing discontent among the indigenous population, the leaders, including the party's chairman and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, staged a sit-in protest in front of the Raj Bhawan after being denied permission to meet the Governor directly. However, they were later able to meet the Secretary of the Governor and submit the memorandum detailing their grievances.

The memorandum, jointly signed by TIPRA Motha Members of District Council, MLAs, and Executive Members of TTAADC, highlighted the challenges faced by the indigenous people of Tripura, who feel marginalized and deprived of their rightful place in their homeland. The leaders emphasized the need for dignity, peace, and prosperity for the indigenous communities and expressed concerns over the state administration's neglect, leading to unrest among the people.

The memorandum further highlighted the alleged step-motherly treatment faced by the TTAADC from the State Government of Tripura. It pointed out that several important bills passed by the TTAADC in the last two years await final approval from the Governor's office. The leaders also raised the issue of pending funds, stating that out of the allocated Rs. 619.25 crore for the last financial year, an amount of Rs. 126.59 crore is yet to be released by the state government. This delay has resulted in the non-disbursement of staff salaries and hindered development activities in the TTAADC areas.

Furthermore, the leaders expressed disappointment over the delay in conducting Village Council elections, despite clear directions from the High Court of Tripura. They highlighted how this delay has adversely affected the progress of developmental projects in the TTAADC areas.

In their memorandum, the leaders urged the Governor, as the constitutional head of the state, to intervene and address their concerns promptly. They expressed confidence that their grievances would be duly considered and resolved by the Governor and other authorities, particularly noting that the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, herself a tribal leader, currently holds office.

However, they warned that if their grievances are not addressed even after the Governor's intervention, they would be compelled to resort to a mass agitation to seek justice for the indigenous people of Tripura.