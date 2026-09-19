TIPRA Motha seeks Tripura SEC action over allegedly doctored video during village council polls

The TIPRA Motha Party has approached the Tripura State Election Commission (SEC), alleging that a doctored video targeting the party is being circulated on social media with the intention of misleading voters and creating communal tension during the ongoing Village Council elections.

The complaint, submitted by TIPRA Motha General Secretary and Minister of State Brishaketu Debbarma, was submitted to the SEC by workers of Youth Tipra Federation president and District Council member Suraj Debbarma.

In the complaint, Debbarma alleged that footage from a peaceful TIPRA Motha election campaign march had been combined with provocative audio from an unrelated protest event. He claimed that slogans targeting specific communities were deliberately overlaid on the campaign footage to create the impression that such slogans were raised during a TIPRA Motha programme.

Debbarma maintained that no slogans targeting any community had been raised during any programme, march, rally or meeting organised by the party. He described the circulated video as an attempt to defame the party, mislead voters and disturb social harmony during the election period.

The party said that under the leadership of its founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, TIPRA Motha stands for “Thansa”, which it describes as unity among communities in Tripura.

Seeking urgent intervention, the party urged the State Election Commission to investigate the individuals, political entities or social media accounts allegedly involved in creating and circulating the manipulated video.

It also requested the Commission to coordinate with law enforcement and cybercrime authorities to remove or block the allegedly manipulated content from digital platforms and initiate legal action against those responsible.

The party further sought a public clarification or warning against the circulation of fake or manipulated media that could potentially contribute to communal disharmony during the election period.

Debbarma said the party had submitted digital evidence, including the original campaign footage, the source audio from the unrelated protest and links to the social media posts carrying the allegedly fabricated video.

The TIPRA Motha leader urged the Commission to act swiftly to protect the integrity of the electoral process and maintain peace during the ongoing elections.