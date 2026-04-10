Tipra Motha set to win 24 seats in TTAADC polls, no compromise on rights: Pradyot Debbarma

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on April 10 asserted that the Tipra Motha Party is poised to win 24 out of 28 seats in the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections, claiming that indigenous voters are united ahead of polling on April 12.

Addressing a series of rallies on the final day of campaigning, Debbarma said the election was about securing the rights of indigenous communities and the future of the next generation.

He alleged that assurances made to the Tiprasa people during earlier agreements had not been fulfilled and said he had been asked to “compromise” over the past two years. “I cannot compromise. I am not here to earn money, but to build a future for my people,” he said, expressing confidence that voters would respond through the ballot.

The Tipra Motha founder urged voters not to split their votes, cautioning against supporting rivals such as the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Appealing for unity, he said a collective mandate was essential to strengthen the voice of indigenous communities and push for their demands. Debbarma reiterated that a decisive victory for Tipra Motha would enable the party to exert pressure and secure long-pending rights for the Tiprasa people.