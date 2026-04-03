Tipra Motha spokesperson Rajeswar Debbarma predicts landslide win in TTAADC polls

Former MLA and spokesperson of the Tipra Motha Party, Rajeswar Debbarma, has expressed strong confidence in the party’s prospects in the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections, claiming it faces no significant competition.

Debbarma, who is contesting from the Kulai-Champahour constituency, said the party expects to surpass its previous victory margin, attributing the growing support to the leadership of Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma.

“The support and enthusiasm for our party have increased compared to previous years. Our primary aim is to safeguard the survival and interests of indigenous people, along with raising the demand for a separate state,” he said.

He further alleged that the state government has failed to provide adequate financial support to the council despite repeated demands. “We have been seeking financial empowerment for the district council and greater allocation of funds for development, but no concrete steps have been taken,” Debbarma stated.

Amid what he described as a financial crisis, he said the party leadership has continued to work for the welfare of the people, which has strengthened public support.

Reacting to reports of some individuals joining the BJP, Debbarma dismissed any impact on the party, stating that such moves were driven by “self-interest” and would not affect Tipra Motha’s performance in the polls.

He reiterated that the party is “200 per cent confident” of victory, asserting that the election poses no real challenge for Tipra Motha.