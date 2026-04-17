Tipra Motha sweeps TTAADC polls, wins 24 of 28 seats; BJP secures four

The Tipra Motha Party registered a landslide victory in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, winning 24 out of 28 seats, according to official results announced on April 17.

Counting of votes began at 8 AM across 17 locations under tight security. As per procedure, VVPAT slips were counted first, followed by Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after a brief interval.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure four seats, while other parties, including the CPI(M) and Congress, failed to make a significant impact in the council polls.

The elections for the 28 seats were held on April 12, recording a voter turnout of 83 per cent. A total of 173 candidates contested the polls, representing major political parties such as the BJP, CPI(M), Congress, Tipra Motha Party, and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura.

The sweeping victory marks a strong consolidation of support for Tipra Motha in the tribal council, which governs nearly two-thirds of Tripura’s geographical area and plays a crucial role in the administration of tribal regions.