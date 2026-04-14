Tipra Motha targeting BJP workers out of fear of defeat in district council polls: Tripura BJP GS

Tripura BJP general secretary Bipin Debbaram on Tuesday, April 14 launched a sharp attack on the Tipra Motha Party, saying that no one will be spared for attacking BJP karyakartas.

He said that these attacks are nothing but out of fear, as Tipra Motha is set to lose the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) election.

Bipin made these remarks while visiting GB Hospital in Agartala to meet a BJP worker who was brutally attacked yesterday in Khowai district.

“This is a very unfortunate incident that soon after the conclusion of the TTAADC election on 12 April, last night at Asharambari Assembly Constituency in Khowai district, the Tipra Motha Party launched an attack on our BJP karyakartas in an attempt to kill them. We have come here to meet him at GB Hospital. His mother was also not spared. Both son and mother came under attack. This is what the definition of Thansa is. What is Thansa and where is your Thansa now? In Agartala, Pradyot Kishore Debbarma is holding press meets and speaking about Thansa, but Tiprasa are attacking Tiprasa with dao, arms, etc., as they know they will lose. So out of fear they are launching these attacks. This is not Thansa. Are the tribals in BJP not under Thansa?” he said.

Bipin also alleged that during the election period, Tipra Motha had launched massive attacks and violence, which has been witnessed by everyone.

“They prevented voters. Results are not declared; just think if they win what they will do. This is nothing but out of fear as they will lose. Nobody will be spared who has launched the attack. Can the supreme leader of Thansa give an answer why such things are happening? What kind of politics is this? People will give the right answer. We will file an FIR,” he added.