Tipra Motha to hold leadership meet on August 17 amid Tiprasa Accord push

Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has reiterated that implementation of the Tiprasa Accord must precede any discussion on a political alliance for the upcoming Village Committee elections.

Pradyot, in a Facebook post on August 11, announced that the party's leadership will meet in Agartala on August 17 to discuss strengthening the organisation, improving its functioning and ensuring greater transparency and accountability.

He said the interests and rights of the Tiprasa community would remain his priority over personal or political considerations.

“I am very happy that my MLAs and MDCs have also raised the same point. They do not want to pursue personal interests; they want the rights of the people,” Pradyot said.

He said the stance was also reflected in discussions with the party's elected representatives, adding that their support had given him greater confidence to raise issues concerning the community.

On the possibility of a political understanding for the Village Committee elections, Pradyot said Tipra Motha's position remained unchanged.

“I have clearly said that we want something for our people, not for ourselves. If something is given to my people, only then will the talks progress. Otherwise, there will be no progress,” he said.

The August 17 meeting will bring together all elected MDCs and MLAs, senior party workers, senior members of the Youth Tipra Federation (YTF) and senior members of the Tipra Indigenous Students Federation (TISF).

The meeting will also examine the party's functioning and ways to make its internal processes more transparent, while strengthening public confidence in the organisation.

“We have to discuss what our behaviour and response towards the public should be. We are not VIPs. Our behaviour towards the public should remain the same as that of ordinary people,” Pradyot said.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 3 pm.

Pradyot also called on party leaders and workers to maintain discipline and political integrity, warning that the organisation's credibility depended on its conduct.

“If we fight with the truth, people will remember us. But if we lose our discipline and character, it will be painful for all of us,” he said.