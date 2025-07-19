TIPRA Motha to meet CEC on July 23, demand special revision of electoral roll in Tripura

Founder of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, along with a high-level delegation of party leaders, is scheduled to meet the Chief Election Commissioner of India in New Delhi on July 23.

Sources from the party said that the delegation will raise a series of pressing concerns regarding the electoral process in Tripura.

They are also expected to raise a key demand - the implementation of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state's electoral roll akin to the recent exercise undertaken in Bihar.

The delegation comprises prominent members of TIPRA Motha and the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), including Animesh Debbarma Minister, Brishaketu Debbarma Minister, Chairaman of TTAADC Jagadish Debbarma, CEM of TTAADC Purna Chandra Jamatia, MLAs Ranjit Debbarma, Pathan Lal Jamatia, Philip Kumar Reang and MDC Sadagar Kalai.