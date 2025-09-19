Tipra Motha to press government on tripartite agreement, illegal infiltration

Ahead of the Tripura Legislative Assembly session on September 19, Tipra Motha Party, a key ally in the state government, announced it will raise critical questions on the implementation of the tripartite agreement and measures to curb illegal infiltration.

Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma, speaking at a press conference, said the party plans to initiate a “short notice discussion” to directly question the relevant ministers on these matters.

“Even though we are part of the government, many issues remain unknown to us. It is our responsibility to raise people’s questions, and that is why TIPRA Motha will be vocal on these issues in the Assembly,” Debbarma said.

He stressed that the Assembly should serve as a forum for public discussion rather than political confrontation. Addressing potential criticism, he added, “Some may say TIPRA Motha is speaking against the government despite being part of it. That is not the case. We are a small constituent of the government, and naturally, many things are not within our knowledge. As representatives of the people, we will place their questions in the Assembly.”

Debbarma also emphasised that the party’s focus will remain on the marginalised Tiprasa community. “We will demand answers in the Assembly not for ourselves, but to protect the rights and interests of those neglected people,” he said.