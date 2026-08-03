Tipra Motha to restructure party, frontal wings after village council polls: Pradyot Debbarma

Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma on August 3 announced that the party and its frontal organisations would undergo a major restructuring after the upcoming Village Committee (VC) elections in Tripura.

In a social media post, Debbarma said the restructuring exercise would cover the Tipra Youth Federation (TYF), Tipra Women’s Federation (TWF), Tipra Indigenous Students’ Federation (TISF), Tipra Citizens’ Federation (TCF) and the Tipra Motha party organisation.

He indicated that the restructuring would focus on strengthening the organisation with individuals who are honest, committed and aligned with the party’s vision for the future of Tripura and the country.

“The entire TYF, TWF, TISF, TCF and the Tipra Motha party will be restructured after the VC elections,” Debbarma said.

He also issued a warning against opportunism within the organisation, asserting that there would be no place for people perceived as pursuing personal or political interests without genuine commitment to the party’s objectives.

“Those who are honest, committed and share the vision of a better future for our state and nation will know what I am saying. There will be no space for opportunistic people,” he said.

The announcement signals a possible organisational overhaul within Tipra Motha and its affiliated wings following the VC elections, with the party leadership expected to reassess its structure and strengthen its grassroots presence.