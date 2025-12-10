TIPRA Motha unbeatable in district council, will do better in 2026 polls: Pradyot Manikya Debbarma

Founder of Tipra Motha Party Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Wednesday, December 10 said that no one can defeat his party as the party has gained massive support in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

He said that his party would perform better in the 2026 District Council election than in 2021.

Pradyot said this after welcoming BJP 49 Chawmanu Assembly Constituency Mohila Morcha President Mayabati Chakma, who joined the TIPRA Motha Party.

“There is no other party except Tipra Motha that speaks about and only for the indigenous people. People may say anything, but our support is there in the villages, and even today no one can defeat us. Today many people have come of their own willingness to join our party. I have not, and our party has not, invited them. I want to welcome them,” said Pradyot.

In an oblique reference to BJP general secretary Bipin Debbarma, who said Tipra Motha is losing ground, Pradyot said that leaders may say anything, but in the coming days the actual support on the ground is ours, and in the next election in 2026 we will do better than in the 2021 Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council election.

“I don’t respond to small leaders. If any big leader had said it, then I could have responded. I have good communication with Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and maintain a good relationship. People know the trust and the fact,” he added.