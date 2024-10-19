Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Saturday stated that he didn’t establish the party to become the B-team of any other political entity but to raise a voice against illegal activities and to fight for the rights of the people.

Pradyot also emphasized that a section of individuals is spreading divisive ideas in the state, disrupting its peace.

In an audio message, Pradyot, who is also the royal scion of the state, said that in Tripura, people are now talking about Hindu-Muslim, Tribal-Bengali issues, but no one is discussing development, roads, jobs, or unity.

"All people talk about now is religion or fighting with each other. Why are such things happening? Who is spreading this hatred? I want to remind my Tipra Motha warriors that I didn’t start this party to become anyone's B-team. Our ideology is to stand with our own people and defend their constitutional rights. I have not given up on any point, nor will I ever do so. We are in alliance, but if anyone dies, is killed, or if any illegal activity occurs, we must raise our voices. We are in power to help people, not to remain silent," he said.

Pradyot said that no one is stopping Tipra Motha warriors from speaking the truth.

"Trust is essential. I have never told any warrior to remain silent. Raise your voice against any illegal or wrongful acts. We must stay united and ideologically, politically alive. Wherever there is corruption, or when a poor person is killed, raise your voice—but do so peacefully. We want development in Tripura and want to stay united. However, there are some people working to spread poison in the state," he added.

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