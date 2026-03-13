Tipra Motha won’t break, Tiprasa are united: Pradyot Debbarma

Amid political speculation ahead of the elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, founder of the Tipra Motha Party, on March 12 asserted that neither his party nor the unity of the Tiprasa people can be broken.

Addressing supporters after flagging off the THANSA Bike Rally at Lembucherra in West Tripura district, Debbarma dismissed reports suggesting that some Tipra Motha MLAs may join the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the council polls.

He said the strength of Tipra Motha lies not in political positions but in the collective identity and unity of the indigenous Tiprasa community.

“Today none of us are MLAs, MDCs or even Bubagra (king). We are all Tiprasa,” Debbarma said while addressing party workers and supporters. He urged party members to put aside titles for the next month and focus on fighting for the rights, identity and future of indigenous people.

Rejecting speculation about a split in the party, Debbarma said the bond among the indigenous community remains strong. “Many people are saying that Tipra Motha will break. Let me make it clear—neither Tipra Motha nor the Tiprasa people will break,” he said, adding that he remains ready to face any political challenge as long as the poor indigenous people stand with him.

In a strongly worded address, the Tipra Motha founder also warned those he believes are attempting to weaken him politically. Declaring himself a “Kshatriya and a warrior,” he said people have seen his love and emotional commitment toward his community and would now also witness his determination to fight for their rights.

Calling on party workers to intensify grassroots outreach ahead of the council elections, Debbarma urged them to visit every village and convey that the movement goes beyond political power.

“This fight is not for a minister’s post. It is for the next generation, for the poor, and for the rights of our indigenous people,” he said.

Reaffirming his commitment, Debbarma concluded by saying that the movement would not compromise on the rights of the indigenous community, even in the face of political pressure.