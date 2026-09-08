Tipra Motha workers allegedly attack IPFT General Secretary in Tripura; Minister condemns incident
IPFT general secretary Swapan Debbarma was allegedly attacked by Tipra Motha supporters at Hezamara while travelling to Khowai district. The incident drew condemnation from Minister Shukla Charan Noatia, who urged restraint among alliance partners during the Village Committee election process.
- Swapan Debbarma was travelling towards Khowai district during the election process
- The incident took place at Hezamara on September 8, officials said
- IPFT and Tipra Motha are both allies of the ruling BJP
Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) General Secretary Swapan Debbarma was allegedly attacked by supporters of the Tipra Motha Party at Hezamara on September 8 while he was travelling towards Khowai district, amid the ongoing process for the Village Committee elections.
Both IPFT and Tipra Motha are alliance partners of the ruling BJP in Tripura.
Tripura Cooperative Minister and IPFT leader Shukla Charan Noatia strongly condemned the alleged attack on Debbarma. In a statement, Noatia said he was “deeply shocked” by the incident and termed the reported assault on the IPFT leader a “brutal attack”.
The Minister said such incidents of political violence were completely unacceptable, particularly when IPFT, BJP and Tipra Motha are contesting the upcoming Village Committee General Election as alliance partners.
“Such acts of aggression directly undermine the very spirit of our unity,” Noatia said, calling for an immediate end to political violence across the state.
Noatia appealed to workers and supporters of all three alliance partners to exercise restraint, maintain peace and uphold the integrity of the alliance during the election process.
He also urged all political parties and their supporters to ensure a peaceful and democratic atmosphere throughout the elections, stressing that political differences should not escalate into violence.
The circumstances surrounding the alleged assault and the identities of those involved are expected to be established through further investigation.
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