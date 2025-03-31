Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma today said that though his party is in an alliance with the ruling BJP in Tripura, he will not remain silent but will continue raising his voice for the betterment of the indigenous people.

Pradyot made this statement while addressing a mass gathering at Nepaltilla village under Karamcherra Assembly Constituency in Dhalai District.

“We have made an alliance with BJP, but that does not mean Tipra Motha Party will remain silent about the indigenous people. Even today, Tipra Motha is on the ground, speaking up and raising the voice of the Tiprasa. Issues are being raised in the Assembly as well. Today, I am not doing politics—what I am doing is putting my people first to bring something for you. We are not afraid of anyone,” said Pradyot.

He emphasized that this is not the time to fight with rifles but to use intellect and pens to secure their rights.

“Not today or tomorrow, but a day will come when we will achieve our Greater Tipraland. This fight is for future generations. We are fighting for a brighter future for the upcoming generation. For the past 70 years, people have been doing politics for CPIM, Congress, BJP, IPFT, and Tipra Motha, but no one spoke up or raised their voice for the community—they only spoke for their parties. Because of this, we have gone from being a majority to a minority. If you listen to me, then in the next five years, we will rule the state. I am speaking for my people, not for my party,” said Pradyot, who is also the royal scion of the state.

Pradyot asserted that for him, the community is more important than the party.

“Even now, a majority of the funds sanctioned by the Centre are stuck in Agartala. I am the grandchild of the late Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Debbarma, and I cannot betray my people,” he added.