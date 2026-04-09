Tipra Motha’s exit certain; BJP set to form district council government, says Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on April 9, expressed strong confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next government in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), asserting that the upcoming elections will deliver a “historic mandate” in favour of the party.

Addressing an election rally at Kalachhara in South Tripura district in support of BJP candidate Abhijit Tripura, Saha alleged that the regional party Tipra Motha had been involved in corruption and misinformation, which, according to him, would lead to its “inevitable exit” from the district council.

The Chief Minister accused opposition workers of attempting to mislead voters through intimidation and violence. “People must remain alert against such tactics,” he said, adding that political power cannot be sustained through fear. Drawing a historical comparison, Saha remarked that “if fear alone could retain power, even Hitler would still be ruling.”

Emphasising the importance of maintaining strong connections with the public, Saha stated that politics should be driven by an understanding of people’s needs and sentiments rather than coercion. He further alleged that opposition workers were disrupting normal life by forcing shops to shut ahead of public meetings and instigating conflicts among tribal communities. “Hurting livelihoods is unacceptable,” he added.

Saha also questioned why members were leaving the opposition party and alleged that those joining the BJP were being unfairly labelled. Highlighting the rapid growth of the party’s Janajati Morcha, he said it has expanded significantly within a short period and is contesting all 28 seats of the TTAADC independently.

The TTAADC elections, scheduled to be held on April 12, are considered crucial for shaping the political landscape of Tripura’s tribal regions. The outcome will determine the future governance of the council, which plays a key role in the administration and development of indigenous communities in the state.