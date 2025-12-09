Tipra Motha’s exit from district council certain ahead 2026 polls says BJP, declares massive joining

Tripura BJP Janajati Morcha leader and BJP state secretary Bipin Debbarma on Tuesday has claimed that the Tipra Motha Party is becoming increasingly weak as its exit from the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) in 2026 becomes “certain.”



Speaking at a press conference today joining by BJP Vice President Bimal Chakma , the General Secretary alleged that this weakening position is the reason behind the recent “attacks” on BJP workers.

Debbarma announced that on December 13, a mega joining rally will be held in front of Rabindra Bhavan in Agartala under the initiative of the BJP Janajati Morcha.



He said that a large number of tribal people from various districts will join the BJP during the event.

According to him, over 5,000 tribal individuals from almost every district of the state are expected to take part. For this joining program we have appointed observers in each mandal to conclude the program in beautiful way.



Bipin futher asserted that the massive joining programme will clearly demonstrate that the tribal community now sees the BJP as the most reliable alternative force in Tripura.

Responding to questions, Debbarma alleged that Tipra Motha workers have been repeatedly attacking BJP members and that such “misconduct” would not help Motha retain power in the state.



“We are fulfilling our duties as opposition party in the district council. They are into alliance with us and not allowing us to hold any event. This is nothing a sign of weakness. We have never attack them or prevent them in holding any meeting, gathering. They did a rally in Agartala too. This is a democratic country. They know that in 2026 district council election there will be nowhere and out of frustration they are carrying out such activities”, said the BJP GS.



The BJP leader claimed that the TMP’s popularity has been declining rapidly, forcing it to resort to political violence as a tool for survival.

However, Debbarma emphasized that the BJP is not intimidated by such attacks and will continue its political battle through democratic means.