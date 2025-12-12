Tipra Motha’s ‘immersion’ in 2026 district council polls certain: Tripura BJP GS

Tripura BJP general secretary Bipin Debbarma on Friday, December 12 said that in the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls slated to be held in 2026, the immersion of Tipra Motha is certain and people are ready for this.



After inspecting the preparations for a mega joining program that will be held tomorrow at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala, Bipin said that tomorrow there will be a massive joining program of Janajati people.



“Centering this, over 5,000 voters will join the party. Over 25,000 people will be present who will attend the event. The people who will join the BJP are from Tipra Motha and CPIM. Some leaders who have worked for these parties will join the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya. Tomorrow will prove how powerful BJP is at the ground level and how BJP has worked for the people,” said Debbarma.



He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi never expresses himself as a leader. The way he introduces himself as

a karyakarta, Tripura BJP leaders also introduce themselves as karyakartas.



“I am not from a royal family but I came from the grassroots level. BJP never discusses staying in power or politics. Our main aim is to work for the people and for the progress of tribal and non-tribal communities. We have seen how, for the sake of money, they have changed their political party’s name and formed another one. They are working like a company to confuse the people. People will decide whom they will say goodbye to and whom they will welcome. Those who speak big cannot work properly, and their fall is certain. People are there who will decide what to do and what not to,” said the BJP GS.



Bipin further said that people have welcomed them with lots of hope and excitement, and with this same spirit, they will make sure of their immersion after five years from the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.



