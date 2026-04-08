Tipra Motha’s victory in district council polls seen as path to indigenous CM in 2028: Pradyot Manikya

Royal Scion and Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Wednesday, April 8, said that this year’s Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) election is extremely important.

He added that if Tipra Motha wins, it could pave the way for an indigenous Chief Minister in the 2028 Assembly election.

Pradyot addressed two massive election rallies at Champahour and Ramchandraghat in the Khowai District.

He stated that the indigenous people must decide whether they want to vote for Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha or for their own community.

“On one side, the BJP has party machinery and financial power, while on the other side, we have our own poor indigenous people and the power of community. Tiprasa will not vote for BJP for money; they will vote for the community. Democracy is prevailing, and the era of monarchy has ended. Then why have Village Council elections not been conducted? Is this what democracy means? They said they will not grant the Roman script for Kokborok, yet they have published their poll manifesto in Roman,” said Pradyot.

Pradyot emphasized that he relies on the strength of poor indigenous people, and on April 12, the youth and community will come together to deliver the right answer.

“If I had the power to control, we could have shown Bangladesh that we are the rightful owners. If we have power, we could assure our people that this is your land and there is nothing to fear. On April 17, you should raise your voice for the next generation. In every election, one party wins and one loses. But this election, I am not fighting for a party; I am contesting to protect the TTAADC. In 2028, I aim to occupy Agartala and make a Chief Minister from the tribal community. This is possible if we have 'thansa'. Tiprasa should not fight among themselves. There are people trying to break the party,” he added.

He also warned some of his party workers who joined BJP or are in contact with BJP, saying that after the election, BJP will throw them out and will not give them any money.

“BJP will betray you. So stay with the community. I do not want BJP’s money or positions; I want land rights, education, direct funding, and other benefits for my Tiprasa people. If we win, we will have a good chance to make the Chief Minister from the Tiprasa community in 2028,” he concluded.