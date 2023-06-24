In Tripura, the Tipra Women Federation (TWF), the women's wing of TIPRA Motha on June 24 organized a large-scale rally and conducted the Raj Bhawan Abhiyan, culminating in the submission of a memorandum to Tripura Governor Satyadeo Naryan Arya. The TWF demanded the implementation of the Roman script for the Kokborok language.

The rally, led by leaders representing various wings of the party, commenced from Vivekananda Maidan and halted near the circuit house, where a powerful demonstration took place. However, a confrontation arose when police barricades prevented TWF activists from entering the VIP road near Kunjaban area. Fortunately, the situation was promptly brought under control.

Addressing the issue, TWF leader Geeta Debbarma stated, "The demand for the Roman script is not new but has been embroiled in controversies. The Governor should consider this issue as his own and take prompt measures for resolution."

Following the rally, a five-member delegation from the TWF met with the Governor and handed over a memorandum outlining their demands. The memorandum emphasized the critical nature of the issue, stating, "We, the members of TIPRA WOMEN FEDERATION (TWF), would like to humbly draw your attention to a grave concern regarding the official state language of Tripura, 'Kokborok.' Spoken by over 31% of the state's population, 'Kokborok' is a 5000-year-old indigenous language that forms an integral part of the culture and identity of the indigenous people. Unfortunately, due to certain ill-informed decisions, this language is currently facing the risk of extinction."

The delegation further highlighted that the original script of the language, Koloma, has been lost over time, and the Roman script has emerged as the preferred choice among Kokborok speakers. They expressed disappointment that the government has consistently disregarded the demands of the people, insisting on the use of either the Devnagri or Bengali script for the language. The choice of script plays a vital role in the language's development, making it a burning issue in Tripura for the past four to five decades, as stated in the letter.

The letter also mentioned that three Bhasa Commissions or Committees were previously formed by the state government to address the matter. The findings of all three commissions unanimously supported the use of the Roman script for the Kokborok language, according to the TWF.