Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on October 28 reiterated that implementation of the Tiprasa Accord remains his party’s sole agenda, asserting that securing the constitutional rights of the Tiprasa people is his responsibility.

Speaking to reporters after arriving at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala, Pradyot referred to a likely meeting with the BJP later in the day and said implementing the accord would benefit Tripura.

“There is only one issue, the implementation of the Tiprasa Accord. If it is implemented, it will be good for the state of Tripura,” he said.

Pradyot expressed concern over the delay in fulfilling the assurances made to his party ahead of the village council elections, recalling that the community had been promised implementation of the accord.

He said the ongoing discussions were primarily aimed at securing constitutional safeguards and rights for the Tiprasa people.

“I may not be in politics anymore, but it is my duty to ensure that my people get their constitutional rights. That is what we have been asking for, and that will be the logical conclusion,” he said.

Emphasising that his commitment went beyond holding political office, Pradyot said he would continue to raise the issue irrespective of his future role in active politics.

He added that stepping away from active politics would allow him to speak more freely about the future of the next generation and the rights of the Tiprasa community.

The proposed meeting with the BJP comes amid continued calls from Tipra Motha for the implementation of the accord. Pradyot reiterated that fulfilling the commitments made to the community was central to finding a way forward.