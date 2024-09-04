The Founder of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on Wednesday said that the party will appeal to the Centre through the Tiprasa Accord for the upliftment of the indigenous community as he was waiting for the signing of peace accord.

Pradyot, who was present at the peace accord between two rebel groups of Tripura — the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) — in New Delhi, alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, stated that the rebel groups had been fighting for the indigenous people of Tripura for 35 years.

“This is a historic peace agreement between the NLFT, ATTF, the Tripura Government, and the Central Government. In Tripura, the indigenous people are the sons of the soil. We have been deprived of many things. No one listened to our voices, but today, we are happy that our genuine concerns, constitutional rights, and political demands are being heard by the Government of India, which has now signed an agreement with the ATTF and NLFT. They have struggled for 35 years,” he said.

Pradyot emphasized that the rebel groups were not against India but were fighting for the people of Tripura.

“This was understood by the Centre. Today, with the peace accord in place, we will focus on our political and constitutional demands, as outlined in the Tiprasa Accord signed on March 4, through which we will seek the upliftment of the indigenous community. We will unite as one community for the betterment of the next generation,” he added.