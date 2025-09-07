Tiprasa to stage protest in Delhi over ‘Greater Tipraland’ demand

Tiprasa is set to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on September 9, pressing the Centre to deliver on promises made more than a year ago.

The party’s key demands include constitutional recognition for ‘Greater Tipraland,’ implementation of the Tiprasa Accord, and the deportation of illegal immigrants from Tripura. The Tiprasa Accord was signed in March 2024 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aimed at addressing concerns of the state’s indigenous population.

Tipra Motha leaders argue that little progress has been made since then, leaving their community’s aspirations unfulfilled despite the party’s continued presence in the BJP-led state government.

Party chief Pradyot Debbarma will lead the demonstration, joined by state ministers, MLAs, and representatives from the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

A highlight of the protest will be the participation of party leader David Murasingh, who completed a 2,500-km march from Agartala to Delhi to raise awareness about infiltration in the northeastern state. (With inputs from PTI)