TMC delegation delayed for hours at Tripura airport after alleged BJP-backed obstruction

Tensions flared in Tripura on October 8 after a six-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation from Kolkata was stranded for more than three hours at Agartala’s Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport. The team had arrived to assess the vandalism at the party’s state headquarters, which the TMC claims was attacked by BJP-backed supporters earlier this week.

According to party leader Kunal Ghosh, the vehicles arranged for their transport were “chased away by BJP-backed goons” shortly after the delegation landed around 11 a.m. “We were set to move towards the city to visit our party headquarters, which was vandalised on Monday. Unfortunately, the vehicles parked at the airport were chased away, forcing us to stay here for hours,” Ghosh told reporters.

Frustrated over the delay, TMC leaders staged a sit-in inside the airport, accusing the Tripura government and police of deliberately obstructing their movement. Ghosh said the team even offered to travel by auto-rickshaw or on foot but were denied permission by the police.

“Police assured us they would arrange vehicles with security so that we could visit our party headquarters. This is very unfortunate, and it appears the BJP is scared of the arrival of a six-member party delegation,” he added.

TMC spokesperson Sudip Raha also criticised the state administration, alleging that “a jungle raj has been installed in Tripura.” He said, “We were waiting at the airport for more than three hours but could not move. Denying transportation to the party delegation exposes that the double-engine government has bowed to BJP goons.”

After hours of protest, police eventually provided vehicles and security escort for the delegation to reach the vandalised party office. The TMC claimed the attack on its office was in retaliation for an alleged assault on a BJP MP in north Bengal.

Party sources said the delegation is now holding an internal meeting at the Agartala headquarters and plans to meet Governor N Indrasena Reddy and DGP Anurag Dhankar later in the day to file a formal complaint over the incident. (With inputs from PTI)